19:52 26 August 2016
Russia invites Japan to join humanitarian mission in Syria's Aleppo
MOSCOW, Aug. 26, Kyodo
Russia has invited Japan to join a humanitarian mission in civil war-hit Aleppo in northern Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.
Deputy Defense Minister Anatoly Antonov invited Japanese participation during a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki on Thursday, the ministry said.
In the meeting, Antonov showed readiness to deepen military cooperation between Japan and Russia through joint exercises.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.