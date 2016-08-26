Close

Kyodo News

August 26, 2016 21:49

19:52 26 August 2016

Russia invites Japan to join humanitarian mission in Syria's Aleppo

MOSCOW, Aug. 26, Kyodo

Russia has invited Japan to join a humanitarian mission in civil war-hit Aleppo in northern Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

Deputy Defense Minister Anatoly Antonov invited Japanese participation during a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki on Thursday, the ministry said.

In the meeting, Antonov showed readiness to deepen military cooperation between Japan and Russia through joint exercises.

