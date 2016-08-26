Close

Kyodo News

August 26, 2016 21:49

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:09 26 August 2016

Governor asks Kyushu Electric to halt nuclear reactors in Kagoshima

FUKUOKA, Aug. 26, Kyodo

The governor of Kagoshima requested Friday that Kyushu Electric Power Co. immediately suspend operation of two reactors at its Sendai nuclear plant in the southwestern prefecture, in the first move of its kind by a prefectural governor in Japan since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.

Satoshi Mitazono, who was elected on an antinuclear platform last month, made the request regarding the plant's Nos. 1 and 2 reactors -- two of only three reactors currently operating in Japan -- at a meeting with the utility's president, Michiaki Uriu, at the prefectural government office Friday afternoon.

"We want you to respond in a sincere manner, as concerns are growing among residents (about potential emergencies) following the earthquakes in Kumamoto," Mitazono said in the meeting, referring to the disaster that struck the neighboring prefecture in April.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Kagoshima governor asks Kyushu Electric to halt nuclear reactors
  • Kagoshima governor asks Kyushu Electric to halt nuclear reactors
  • Kagoshima governor to request halt of Sendai reactors
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 23 Aug 2016Seoul court orders Japanese firm to compensate forced laborer
  2. 22 Aug 2016Singapore ex-president S.R. Nathan dies at 92
  3. 22 Aug 2016Turkey asks Cambodia to close schools linked to alleged coup plotter
  4. 23 Aug 2016Pakistani authorities release detained opposition party leaders
  5. 23 Aug 2016Asian editorial excerpts

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete