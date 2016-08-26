Governor asks Kyushu Electric to halt nuclear reactors in Kagoshima

The governor of Kagoshima requested Friday that Kyushu Electric Power Co. immediately suspend operation of two reactors at its Sendai nuclear plant in the southwestern prefecture, in the first move of its kind by a prefectural governor in Japan since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.

Satoshi Mitazono, who was elected on an antinuclear platform last month, made the request regarding the plant's Nos. 1 and 2 reactors -- two of only three reactors currently operating in Japan -- at a meeting with the utility's president, Michiaki Uriu, at the prefectural government office Friday afternoon.

"We want you to respond in a sincere manner, as concerns are growing among residents (about potential emergencies) following the earthquakes in Kumamoto," Mitazono said in the meeting, referring to the disaster that struck the neighboring prefecture in April.