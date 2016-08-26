Close

Kyodo News

August 26, 2016 21:55

21:11 26 August 2016

Olympics: Unrecoverable cost total rises for new national stadium

TOKYO, Aug. 26, Kyodo

The unrecoverable costs stemming from changing to a less-expensive plan for Japan's new national stadium have risen to nearly 68.6 billion yen, the Japan Sport Council announced Friday.

The figure is 600 million yen higher than the amount mentioned in August 2015 by then sports minister Hakubun Shimomura following the decision to abandon the originally agreed-upon design of the late Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid.

Included in the costs are roughly 3.8 billion yen to a domestic joint venture as a commission for construction management and roughly 1.4 billion yen paid to Hadid's firm.

