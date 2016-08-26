SNAPSHOT: Japan's peacekeeping operations South Sudan

Japan has participated in U.N. peacekeeping operations in South Sudan since January 2012, six months after the African country gained independence from Sudan.

Members of the Self-Defense Forces have so far mainly engaged in infrastructure development, such as building roads.

But as new security laws came into force in March, giving SDF personnel more leeway in their use of weapons during U.N. peacekeeping operations, the government said Aug. 24 the SDF will begin training personnel to be dispatched to South Sudan in November as the next batch of troops for two new assignments under the laws.

The new missions are rescuing U.N. staff and others under attack outside areas where the SDF are deployed and jointly defending their barracks with troops from other nations if they are attacked.

==Kyodo