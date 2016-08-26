Close

Kyodo News

August 26, 2016 23:48

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:48 26 August 2016

SNAPSHOT: Japan's peacekeeping operations South Sudan

JUBA, Aug. 26, Kyodo

Japan has participated in U.N. peacekeeping operations in South Sudan since January 2012, six months after the African country gained independence from Sudan.

Members of the Self-Defense Forces have so far mainly engaged in infrastructure development, such as building roads.

But as new security laws came into force in March, giving SDF personnel more leeway in their use of weapons during U.N. peacekeeping operations, the government said Aug. 24 the SDF will begin training personnel to be dispatched to South Sudan in November as the next batch of troops for two new assignments under the laws.

The new missions are rescuing U.N. staff and others under attack outside areas where the SDF are deployed and jointly defending their barracks with troops from other nations if they are attacked.

==Kyodo

  • Japan's peacekeeping operations South Sudan
  • Japan's peacekeeping operations South Sudan
  • Japan's peacekeeping operations South Sudan
  • Japan's peacekeeping operations South Sudan
  • Japan's peacekeeping operations in South Sudan
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 23 Aug 2016Seoul court orders Japanese firm to compensate forced laborer
  2. 22 Aug 2016Singapore ex-president S.R. Nathan dies at 92
  3. 22 Aug 2016Turkey asks Cambodia to close schools linked to alleged coup plotter
  4. 23 Aug 2016Pakistani authorities release detained opposition party leaders
  5. 23 Aug 2016Asian editorial excerpts

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete