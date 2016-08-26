Close

Kyodo News

August 26, 2016 23:49

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:10 26 August 2016

U.S. 2nd qtr growth revised down slightly to 1.1%

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, Kyodo

The U.S. government on Friday revised downward the nation's economic growth rate in the April-June period by 0.1 percentage point to an annualized real 1.1 percent.

The revision in inflation-adjusted gross domestic product reflected downward revisions to government spending and inventory investment, which were partly offset by upward revisions to imports, consumer spending and nonresidential private investment, according to the Commerce Department.

The annualized GDP growth rate in the preceding quarter was 0.8 percent.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 23 Aug 2016Seoul court orders Japanese firm to compensate forced laborer
  2. 22 Aug 2016Singapore ex-president S.R. Nathan dies at 92
  3. 22 Aug 2016Turkey asks Cambodia to close schools linked to alleged coup plotter
  4. 23 Aug 2016Pakistani authorities release detained opposition party leaders
  5. 23 Aug 2016Asian editorial excerpts

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete