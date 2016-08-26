U.S. 2nd qtr growth revised down slightly to 1.1%

The U.S. government on Friday revised downward the nation's economic growth rate in the April-June period by 0.1 percentage point to an annualized real 1.1 percent.

The revision in inflation-adjusted gross domestic product reflected downward revisions to government spending and inventory investment, which were partly offset by upward revisions to imports, consumer spending and nonresidential private investment, according to the Commerce Department.

The annualized GDP growth rate in the preceding quarter was 0.8 percent.