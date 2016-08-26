Death toll rises to 267 in M6.2 quake in central Italy

The death toll from Wednesday's magnitude 6.2 earthquake in central Italy has risen to 267, local officials said Friday, with no additional survivors found Thursday.

Rescuers are stepping up operations as the first 72 hours after an quake are considered crucial for finding survivors.

More than 900 aftershocks have been observed since the quake hit, increasing the risk of more building collapsing and hampering rescue work in Amatrice, the hardest-hit area.