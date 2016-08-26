Close

Kyodo News

August 26, 2016 23:48

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:22 26 August 2016

Death toll rises to 267 in M6.2 quake in central Italy

ROME, Aug. 26, Kyodo

The death toll from Wednesday's magnitude 6.2 earthquake in central Italy has risen to 267, local officials said Friday, with no additional survivors found Thursday.

Rescuers are stepping up operations as the first 72 hours after an quake are considered crucial for finding survivors.

More than 900 aftershocks have been observed since the quake hit, increasing the risk of more building collapsing and hampering rescue work in Amatrice, the hardest-hit area.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 23 Aug 2016Seoul court orders Japanese firm to compensate forced laborer
  2. 22 Aug 2016Singapore ex-president S.R. Nathan dies at 92
  3. 22 Aug 2016Turkey asks Cambodia to close schools linked to alleged coup plotter
  4. 23 Aug 2016Pakistani authorities release detained opposition party leaders
  5. 23 Aug 2016Asian editorial excerpts

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete