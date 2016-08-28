Close

Kyodo News

August 28, 2016 13:47

12:35 28 August 2016

BOJ has "ample space" for more monetary easing, says Kuroda

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming, Aug. 27, Kyodo

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Saturday the central bank has "ample space" for additional monetary easing to revive the country's economy.

Kuroda also indicated the BOJ could cut interest rates further into negative territory, despite opposition from lenders to the policy, which has hurt their profitability.

The BOJ will "take additional easing measures without hesitation in terms of three dimensions -- quantity, quality and the interest rate -- if it is judged necessary for achieving the price stability target," Kuroda said in his speech at a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

