M'bishi jet heads for U.S. after aborting earlier flight due to defect

A new passenger jet developed by Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. left Nagoya airport for the United States on Sunday for flight tests, a day after it had to turn back due to a problem with its air-conditioning system.

The Mitsubishi Regional Jet, which has already been mired in a series of development delays, left Nagoya in central Japan at around 1 p.m. for its first stop in Hokkaido, the country's northernmost main island, according to Mitsubishi Aircraft, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

The jetliner for short- to medium-haul flights is expected to arrive at the Grant County International Airport in Washington State in a few days following refueling stops in Russia and Alaska.