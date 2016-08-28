Close

Kyodo News

August 28, 2016 15:47

13:56 28 August 2016

M'bishi jet heads for U.S. after aborting earlier flight due to defect

NAGOYA, Aug. 28, Kyodo

A new passenger jet developed by Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. left Nagoya airport for the United States on Sunday for flight tests, a day after it had to turn back due to a problem with its air-conditioning system.

The Mitsubishi Regional Jet, which has already been mired in a series of development delays, left Nagoya in central Japan at around 1 p.m. for its first stop in Hokkaido, the country's northernmost main island, according to Mitsubishi Aircraft, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

The jetliner for short- to medium-haul flights is expected to arrive at the Grant County International Airport in Washington State in a few days following refueling stops in Russia and Alaska.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

