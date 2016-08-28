Mitsubishi Regional Jet aborts flight to U.S. for 2nd time

A new passenger jet being developed by Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. aborted its flight to the United States for a second time on Sunday due to an issue with its air-conditioning system.

The Mitsubishi Regional Jet, which has been mired in a series of development delays, left Nagoya in central Japan at around 1 p.m. for its first stop in Hokkaido, the country's northernmost main island. But it turned back about two hours later, according to Mitsubishi Aircraft, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

The jetliner for short- to medium-haul flights had been expected to arrive at the Grant County International Airport in Washington State in a few days for flight tests following refueling stops in Russia and Alaska.