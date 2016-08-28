Close

Kyodo News

August 28, 2016 19:47

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:14 28 August 2016

Mitsubishi Regional Jet flight to U.S. aborted for 2nd time

NAGOYA, Aug. 28, Kyodo

A new passenger jet being developed by Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. aborted its flight to the United States for a second consecutive day on Sunday due to an issue with its air-conditioning system.

The Mitsubishi Regional Jet, which has been mired in a series of development delays, left Nagoya in central Japan at around 1 p.m. for its first stop in Hokkaido, the country's northernmost main island. But it turned back about two hours later, according to Mitsubishi Aircraft, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Aircraft said it had not been decided when the regional jet would make the U.S.-bound flight as the company needs to pin down the cause of the trouble in the air-conditioning system.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Mitsubishi Regional Jet flight to U.S. aborted for 2nd time
  • Mitsubishi Regional Jet flight to U.S. aborted for 2nd time
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 23 Aug 2016Seoul court orders Japanese firm to compensate forced laborer
  2. 22 Aug 2016Singapore ex-president S.R. Nathan dies at 92
  3. 22 Aug 2016Turkey asks Cambodia to close schools linked to alleged coup plotter
  4. 23 Aug 2016Pakistani authorities release detained opposition party leaders
  5. 23 Aug 2016Asian editorial excerpts

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete