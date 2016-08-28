Golf: Ishikawa wins on domestic tour

Ryo Ishikawa, who has struggled with lower back issues this year, captured the JGTO tour's Rizap KBC Augusta on Sunday by five strokes for his first win of the season.

On a day when play was suspended for nearly three hours due to approaching thunder storms, Ishikawa closed with a 3-under-par 69 at the par-72 Keya Golf Club in Fukuoka Prefecture.

After starting the tournament in a share of the lead and never trailing, Ishikawa finished with a four-day total of 15-under-par 273 and prize money worth 20 million yen.