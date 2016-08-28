Zika spreading fast in Singapore with 41 confirmed cases reported

Singapore's Health Ministry said Sunday that the Zika virus is now spreading in the affluent city-state with another 40 confirmed cases following the first locally transmitted infection announced Saturday.

All the cases are locally transmitted, unlike an isolated imported case in May this year that involved a man who had returned from Brazil where the Zika virus has been rife.

The infections currently appear to be concentrated in the Aljunied Crescent and Sims Drive areas in the eastern part of Singapore, near the Geylang red light district, and about 15 minutes' drive to the financial business district. However, there are concerns that the virus might also be spreading to other parts of Singapore.