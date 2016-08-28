N. Korea slams U.N. over condemnation of missile launches

North Korea on Sunday criticized the U.N. Security Council for a press statement it issued slamming the North for defying U.N. resolutions with a series of test-firings of submarine-launched and other ballistic missiles beginning in July, according to North Korean state-run media.

A statement issued by a spokesman for the North Korean Foreign Ministry said, "The U.S. and its followers committed a serious hostile act" by releasing the statement, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

It termed the press statement issued Friday by the 15-member council a product of "brigandish acts of the U.S. and other hostile forces to take issue with and deter the DPRK from exercising its legitimate right to self-defense." DPRK is an acronym for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.

It also said the press statement is "a wanton violation of the sovereignty and dignity of the DPRK and a reckless provocation harassing peace and stability on the Korean peninsula."

"Now that the U.S. posed threats to the dignity and the right to existence of the DPRK defying its serious warning, it will continue to take a series of eventful action steps as a full-fledged military power," it added.

The missile launched Wednesday flew about 500 kilometers toward Japan, a distance markedly further than similar launches in the past.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has praised the country's missile program for having "perfectly acquired" the technology of an SLBM in a short span of time, official state media said Thursday.

==Kyodo