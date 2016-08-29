Close

Kyodo News

August 29, 2016 13:48

12:08 29 August 2016

Tokyo stocks surge on yen's fall following Fed officials' comments

By Akiko Yasuhara
TOKYO, Aug. 29, Kyodo

Tokyo stocks surged Monday morning as the yen's depreciation against the U.S. dollar lifted export-related names after U.S. Federal Reserve officials signaled a near-term interest rate hike before the weekend.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 366.81 points, or 2.24 percent, from Friday to 16,727.52. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 27.03 points, or 2.10 percent, at 1,314.93.

Gainers were led by insurance, marine transportation and transportation equipment issues.

