August 29, 2016 13:48

12:20 29 August 2016

Powerful Typhoon Lionrock approaching areas including Tokyo

TOKYO, Aug. 29, Kyodo

Japan's weather agency on Monday warned of heavy rain as well as high winds and waves ahead of the possible landfall of Typhoon Lionrock in eastern and northern Japan, including areas encompassing Tokyo, on Tuesday.

As of 9 a.m., the powerful typhoon was moving over the Pacific Ocean about 350 kilometers south-southeast of Hachijo Island in the Izu island chain at a speed of around 25 kilometers per hour, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

It was packing winds of up to 216 kph with an atmospheric pressure of 945 hectopascals near its center.

