August 29, 2016 13:48

12:33 29 August 2016

Soccer: Kagawa looking to banish Asian Cup ghosts vs UAE

SAITAMA, Japan, Aug. 29, Kyodo

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa is hoping to exorcise his demons and help Japan get off to a winning start in the final Asian round of 2018 World Cup qualifiers when they face the United Arab Emirates in Group B in Saitama on Thursday.

UAE wrecked Japan's bid for a second consecutive Asian Cup title with a 5-4 penalty shootout win after a 1-1 extra-time draw in the quarterfinals of last year's tournament in Australia.

Kagawa missed his spot kick when he hit the post in the shootout and Ismail Ahmed kept his cool to rifle in the decisive penalty and set UAE up with a meeting with hosts Australia in the semis.

Most Popular
