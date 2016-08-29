Close

Kyodo News

August 29, 2016 13:48

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:02 29 August 2016

Kim asks youth to be "death-defying corps" in defending N. Korea

BEIJING, Aug. 29, Kyodo

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called on young people to be a "death-defying corps" in defending his regime, official media said Monday.

Kim's request was made in his speech delivered at a rare congress of North Korea's main youth association in Pyongyang, at a time when his regime is keen to secure strong support across the board.

The congress of the Kim Il Sung Socialist Youth League, which is governed by the ruling Workers' Party of Korea and plays an important role in the country's social system, held its first congress in 23 years over the weekend.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 23 Aug 2016Seoul court orders Japanese firm to compensate forced laborer
  2. 23 Aug 2016Pakistani authorities release detained opposition party leaders
  3. 23 Aug 2016Asian editorial excerpts
  4. 24 Aug 2016Imprisoned opposition party figure elected mayor of Karachi
  5. 23 Aug 2016Pakistani opposition party leaders break with self-exiled founder

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete