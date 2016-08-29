Kim asks youth to be "death-defying corps" in defending N. Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called on young people to be a "death-defying corps" in defending his regime, official media said Monday.

Kim's request was made in his speech delivered at a rare congress of North Korea's main youth association in Pyongyang, at a time when his regime is keen to secure strong support across the board.

The congress of the Kim Il Sung Socialist Youth League, which is governed by the ruling Workers' Party of Korea and plays an important role in the country's social system, held its first congress in 23 years over the weekend.