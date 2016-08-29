1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Wakayama construction firm

A man shot four people on Monday morning inside a construction company in the western Japan city of Wakayama, leaving one dead and three others injured, police said.

The attacker, believed to be in his 40s or 50s and associated with the constructor, fled the scene with his weapon, prompting the police to warn local residents.

The man killed in the attack around 8:50 a.m. was identified by the police as Junsuke Ishiyama, 45. The other three were also men, aged 43 to 46.