Close

Kyodo News

August 29, 2016 13:47

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:09 29 August 2016

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Wakayama construction firm

WAKAYAMA, Japan, Aug. 29, Kyodo

A man shot four people on Monday morning inside a construction company in the western Japan city of Wakayama, leaving one dead and three others injured, police said.

The attacker, believed to be in his 40s or 50s and associated with the constructor, fled the scene with his weapon, prompting the police to warn local residents.

The man killed in the attack around 8:50 a.m. was identified by the police as Junsuke Ishiyama, 45. The other three were also men, aged 43 to 46.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 23 Aug 2016Seoul court orders Japanese firm to compensate forced laborer
  2. 23 Aug 2016Pakistani authorities release detained opposition party leaders
  3. 23 Aug 2016Asian editorial excerpts
  4. 24 Aug 2016Imprisoned opposition party figure elected mayor of Karachi
  5. 23 Aug 2016Pakistani opposition party leaders break with self-exiled founder

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete