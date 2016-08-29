S. Sudan humanitarian situation "very serious": Red Cross

The humanitarian situation in South Sudan has become "very serious" since the resurgence of massive warfare last month in the capital Juba, and the situation can only be substantively improved through political arrangement, the head of the Red Cross said Sunday.

In an interview with Kyodo News in Nairobi, International Committee of the Red Cross President Peter Maurer blamed both parties in the conflict for disregarding humanitarian laws and causing repeated displacement of people.

"People are displaced not only once or twice," he said. "So the resilience of the people gets weaker and weaker and the humanitarian situation gets worse."