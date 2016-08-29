Close

Kyodo News

August 29, 2016 15:48

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:20 29 August 2016

Job placement office for people aged 50 or older opens in Kitakyushu

KITAKYUSHU, Japan, Aug. 29, Kyodo

Local and labor authorities opened a job placement office Monday for people who are 50 years old or older in the southwestern Japanese city of Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture.

The office named "Senior Hello Work Tobata" is the first public employment security office targeting the older generation in Japan, the authorities said.

Statistics show the ratio of people seeking jobs who were at least 45 years old was 45.5 percent among job seekers across Japan as of May.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 23 Aug 2016Seoul court orders Japanese firm to compensate forced laborer
  2. 23 Aug 2016Pakistani authorities release detained opposition party leaders
  3. 23 Aug 2016Asian editorial excerpts
  4. 24 Aug 2016Imprisoned opposition party figure elected mayor of Karachi
  5. 23 Aug 2016Pakistani opposition party leaders break with self-exiled founder

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete