Job placement office for people aged 50 or older opens in Kitakyushu

Local and labor authorities opened a job placement office Monday for people who are 50 years old or older in the southwestern Japanese city of Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture.

The office named "Senior Hello Work Tobata" is the first public employment security office targeting the older generation in Japan, the authorities said.

Statistics show the ratio of people seeking jobs who were at least 45 years old was 45.5 percent among job seekers across Japan as of May.