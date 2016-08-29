FOCUS: H.K. high schools new battleground for separatist ideology

Young people in Hong Kong are increasingly defying attempts by the government of the semi-autonomous, special administrative region of China to squelch discussions on independence as the former British colony wakes up to the forbidden ideology 19 years after reconnecting with the motherland.

Individual so-called localist groups have sprung up recently in some 18 high schools across the territory, with the aim of spreading among teenage students the ideology that "Hong Kong interests comes first" in a bid to defend against China's unconstitutional interference in local affairs.

"The Electoral Affairs Commission has barred localist candidates from standing in the Legislative Council election," student advocate Degas Chan, 20, told Kyodo News. "The more the authorities want to muffle them, the more we need to spread the voice of independence."