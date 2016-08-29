Body found in river in Nagano identified as missing girl

A girl's body found in a river Monday in Nagano Prefecture in central Japan was identified as that of Rina Machida, 7, who went missing on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The girl was wearing a pink T-shirt and gray shorts when local fire fighters found the body on Monday morning. Based on the clothes the girl was wearing, local police believed it to be Rina.

Police said she may have accidentally fallen into the river because she did not sustain any major injury, and they have received no reports of a suspicious person.