Close

Kyodo News

August 29, 2016 19:48

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:11 29 August 2016

Body found in river in Nagano identified as missing girl

NAGANO, Japan, Aug. 29, Kyodo

A girl's body found in a river Monday in Nagano Prefecture in central Japan was identified as that of Rina Machida, 7, who went missing on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The girl was wearing a pink T-shirt and gray shorts when local fire fighters found the body on Monday morning. Based on the clothes the girl was wearing, local police believed it to be Rina.

Police said she may have accidentally fallen into the river because she did not sustain any major injury, and they have received no reports of a suspicious person.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Girl's body found in river in Nagano, central Japan
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 23 Aug 2016Seoul court orders Japanese firm to compensate forced laborer
  2. 23 Aug 2016Pakistani authorities release detained opposition party leaders
  3. 23 Aug 2016Asian editorial excerpts
  4. 24 Aug 2016Imprisoned opposition party figure elected mayor of Karachi
  5. 23 Aug 2016Pakistani opposition party leaders break with self-exiled founder

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete