18:14 29 August 2016
China-Pakistan initiative has immense strategic values: Sharif
ISLAMABAD, Aug. 29, Kyodo
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said Monday that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor involving Chinese-funded infrastructure projects in Pakistan is an initiative that has immense strategic values.
"It is a strategic cooperation," Sharif said in an address at the CPEC Conference and Exhibition at the Pakistan-China Center in Islamabad. "It does not have economic values alone. It is far larger than we can imagine."
The $46 billion initiative links the southwestern Pakistani port of Gwadar with Xinjiang in western China and involves projects to develop an international airport, a desalination plant, and roads and highways.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.