China-Pakistan initiative has immense strategic values: Sharif

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said Monday that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor involving Chinese-funded infrastructure projects in Pakistan is an initiative that has immense strategic values.

"It is a strategic cooperation," Sharif said in an address at the CPEC Conference and Exhibition at the Pakistan-China Center in Islamabad. "It does not have economic values alone. It is far larger than we can imagine."

The $46 billion initiative links the southwestern Pakistani port of Gwadar with Xinjiang in western China and involves projects to develop an international airport, a desalination plant, and roads and highways.