Powerful Typhoon Lionrock approaching eastern Japan

Japan's weather agency on Monday warned of heavy rain as well as high winds and waves ahead of the possible landfall of Typhoon Lionrock in northeastern Japan on Tuesday.

All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines said they will cancel a total of 50 flights departing from and arriving at airports in the Tohoku region in northeastern Japan and Hokkaido in northern Japan on Tuesday. Many schools in Tohoku will cancel classes the same day.

Part of the Tohoku region may see precipitation surpassing the average total rainfall for the whole of August, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.