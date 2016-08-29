Olympics: Silver medal-winning sprinters at start line for 2020

The four men who stirred Japan with its first silver medal in Olympic sprinting said Monday they have set their sights on gold at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

"The four of us want to compete for a better medal four years from now," said Asuka Cambridge, who anchored Japan's 4x100 meter relay, running the last leg against Olympic legend Usain Bolt of Jamaica.

Shota Iizuka, who ran the second leg for Japan at the Rio Games, said, "We were able to show that Japanese have running talent."

With the relay teams striking poses as they entered the stadium, the Japanese sprinters chose to draw imaginary swords ahead of their race against some of the fastest men in the world.

Ryota Yamagata, who got the Japanese off to a good start in the first leg, said, "I think my role was to set a good tone for the team. When we crossed in second place, my feeling was like, 'We did it.' I was so happy."

Yoshihide Kiryu, who has carried the burden of being Japan's sprinter of the future ever since he ran a wind-assisted 10.01-second 100 meters in April 2013 as a 17-year-old, ran the third leg.

"We had a kind of confidence that we could compete against the world and not lose," he said.

Although none of the Japanese men reached the final of their individual sprints in Rio, their flawless baton exchanges allowed Cambridge to start the final leg even with Bolt.

"No matter how much the other teams practice, no one will do better baton exchanges," Iizuka said.

Kiryu said that his age also gives Japan hope for 2020.

"By then, I'll still be younger than Iizuka is now," he said.

