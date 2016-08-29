Close

August 29, 2016 23:48

23:33 29 August 2016

15 more people infected by Zika in Singapore, raising tally to 56

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, Kyodo

Singapore authorities said Monday they have detected 15 new confirmed cases of locally acquired Zika virus infections, raising the total number to 56.

The new cases reported Monday are in addition to the 41 cases reported in the city-state over the weekend.

Singapore had already been grappling with dengue before the emergence of Zika, which is spread by the same kind of mosquito.

