23:33 29 August 2016
15 more people infected by Zika in Singapore, raising tally to 56
SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, Kyodo
Singapore authorities said Monday they have detected 15 new confirmed cases of locally acquired Zika virus infections, raising the total number to 56.
The new cases reported Monday are in addition to the 41 cases reported in the city-state over the weekend.
Singapore had already been grappling with dengue before the emergence of Zika, which is spread by the same kind of mosquito.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.