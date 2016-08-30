Close

August 30, 2016 11:48

10:43 30 August 2016

North Korea executes two top officials: report

SEOUL, Aug. 30, Kyodo

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un publicly executed two top officials early this month, killing them with an anti-aircraft gun, a Seoul daily reported Tuesday, citing an anonymous source.

The executions reportedly took place at a military academy in Pyongyang on the order of Kim, the JoongAng Ilbo quoted the source as saying in a front-page article.

"One of the executed is Hwang Min, a former agricultural minister," the source was quoted as saying. "I understand he was executed because policy proposals he had pushed for were seen as a direct challenge to the Kim Jong Un leadership."

