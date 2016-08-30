Close

Kyodo News

August 30, 2016 11:48

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:00 30 August 2016

Typhoon Lionrock to make landfall in northeast Japan

TOKYO, Aug. 30, Kyodo

Powerful Typhoon Lionrock was approaching the greater Tokyo area Tuesday morning and expected to make landfall in northeastern Japan later, Japan's weather agency said.

Already the typhoon has prompted many schools to shut down and train operators to cancel their services. Major carriers also canceled more than 100 flights, most of them bound for or departing from northern parts of Japan.

The season's 10th typhoon was likely to near the Kanto region covering the capital around noon and move up north, landing in the Tohoku region in the late afternoon before moving across land to the Sea of Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 24 Aug 2016Imprisoned opposition party figure elected mayor of Karachi
  2. 25 Aug 2016Attack underway at American university of Afghanistan: AP
  3. 26 Aug 2016H.K. records 1st Zika infection
  4. 24 Aug 2016M6.8 quake in Myanmar kills at least 4, damages ancient pagodas
  5. 24 Aug 2016M6.8 quake rocks Myanmar, strongly felt in neighboring countries

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete