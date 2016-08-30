Typhoon Lionrock to make landfall in northeast Japan

Powerful Typhoon Lionrock was approaching the greater Tokyo area Tuesday morning and expected to make landfall in northeastern Japan later, Japan's weather agency said.

Already the typhoon has prompted many schools to shut down and train operators to cancel their services. Major carriers also canceled more than 100 flights, most of them bound for or departing from northern parts of Japan.

The season's 10th typhoon was likely to near the Kanto region covering the capital around noon and move up north, landing in the Tohoku region in the late afternoon before moving across land to the Sea of Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.