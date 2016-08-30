Suspect placed on wanted list over fatal shooting in Wakayama

A former employee of a construction firm in the western Japan city of Wakayama has been placed on a wanted list for his suspected involvement in a fatal shooting incident at the company, police said Tuesday.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Yasuhide Mizobata, 45, a former employee of the company and the second son of the company's president, on suspicion of murder and attempted murder for a shooting Monday morning that left one dead, one unconscious, and two seriously injured.

Mizobata is believed to have committed the crime while out on bail following a violation of the stimulant control laws, and was scheduled to be put in prison Monday as his sentence for the crime was confirmed, investigators told Kyodo News. He was indicted and arrested last year for the drug crime, they said.