August 30, 2016 13:48

12:05 30 August 2016

Tokyo stocks end touch higher in morning on yen's depreciation

By Akiko Yasuhara
TOKYO, Aug. 30, Kyodo

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Tuesday morning after choppy trading as the yen's depreciation against the U.S. dollar underpinned export-related shares.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 5.83 points, or 0.03 percent, from Monday to 16,743.32. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 1.26 points, or 0.10 percent, to 1,314.50.

Gainers were led by nonferrous metal, banking, and oil and coal product issues.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

