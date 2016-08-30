Mitsubishi Regional Jet's flight to U.S. eyed for late Sept.

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. will likely wait until late September or later to fly its passenger jet to the United States after a problem with its air-conditioning system caused flights to be aborted twice, officials said Tuesday.

Mitsubishi Aircraft, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., needs time to fix the system and obtain flight approval again from Russian aviation authorities as the Mitsubishi Regional Jet plans to make a stop at an airport in Russia.

The company may need to import or build replacement parts, according to the officials.