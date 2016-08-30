Close

Kyodo News

August 30, 2016 15:49

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:48 30 August 2016

Mitsubishi Regional Jet's flight to U.S. eyed for late Sept.

NAGOYA, Aug. 30, Kyodo

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. will likely wait until late September or later to fly its passenger jet to the United States after a problem with its air-conditioning system caused flights to be aborted twice, officials said Tuesday.

Mitsubishi Aircraft, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., needs time to fix the system and obtain flight approval again from Russian aviation authorities as the Mitsubishi Regional Jet plans to make a stop at an airport in Russia.

The company may need to import or build replacement parts, according to the officials.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Mitsubishi Regional Jet's flight to U.S. eyed for late Sept.
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 24 Aug 2016Imprisoned opposition party figure elected mayor of Karachi
  2. 25 Aug 2016Attack underway at American university of Afghanistan: AP
  3. 26 Aug 2016H.K. records 1st Zika infection
  4. 24 Aug 2016M6.8 quake in Myanmar kills at least 4, damages ancient pagodas
  5. 24 Aug 2016M6.8 quake rocks Myanmar, strongly felt in neighboring countries

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete