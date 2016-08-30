Baseball: Darvish solid while Rangers' bats clobber Iwakuma

Yu Darvish worked into the seventh inning, allowing three runs for the Texas Rangers in a 6-3 win over the division rival Seattle Mariners on Monday.

Darvish (5-3) struck out nine, while allowing six hits in 6-2/3 innings to get the better of former Japan teammate Hisashi Iwakuma. Darvish also walked two batters.

"My fastball location was not consistent, but somehow I was able to hang in there and give us a chance to win," Darvish said. "My curveball hadn't been very good recently, but today it was pretty good.

The win moved the American League West-leading Rangers 8-1/2 games in front of the Houston Astros. The Mariners are in third place, a game further back.

Iwakuma (14-10), who lost his previous start in a matchup against countryman Masahiro Tanaka, surrendered an upper-deck home run to Carlos Beltran in the first inning.

The Rangers really went to work on the right-hander in a four-run third. After a leadoff single and a stolen base, Iwakuma missed with a splitter low and inside to Nomar Mazara, who dropped the bat head and drilled a triple down the right-field line.

The Rangers lineup battled and made Iwakuma pay dearly for the slightest mistake, with two more doubles making it 4-0 before Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy singled in a run to cap the inning.

Iwakuma allowed five runs on six hits and was pulled after the third inning. He walked a batter and hit one, while striking out two.

"It's frustrating," Iwakuma said. "I hung pitches in certain instances. Had I kept the damage to a minimum in the third inning, we might still have been in it."

The Mariners got to Darvish for a run in the fourth, and the right-hander left the game with two outs and two on in the seventh, but both runners came home to score.

"We threw a lot of fastballs and used the slow curve a lot to keep them off balance," said Lucroy, who like Beltran, recently joined the Rangers. "He was able to throw the curveball in the dirt for strikeouts. He threw his changeup in the dirt for a big strikeout. Lot of fastballs up in the zone, a lot of chases. Yu was very, very good."

In Denver, Kenta Maeda allowed two runs in five innings to take the loss for the Los Angeles Dodgers in an 8-1 rout at the hands of the Colorado Rockies.

Maeda (13-8) gave up four hits and a walk, while striking out six, but the Dodgers bats were silenced by Rockies right-hander Jon Gray (9-6), who worked six scoreless innings.

In New York, Ichiro Suzuki moved past Hall of Famer Wade Boggs and into 27th place in career major league hits, going 2-for-4 for the Miami Marlins in a 2-1 loss to the New York Mets.

Suzuki singled in the fourth inning to tie Boggs with 3,010 hits before doubling in the eighth to move past him.

"I've heard that he (Boggs) also would hit one home run after another in batting practice," Suzuki said. "In that sense we are similar, but that's as much as I know."

==Kyodo