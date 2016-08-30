Close

Kyodo News

August 30, 2016 15:49

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:34 30 August 2016

Explosion at Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan leaves one dead: reports

BISHKEK, Aug. 30, Kyodo

An explosion at the Chinese Embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, killed one person and injured two or three others on Tuesday, local and Russian news agencies reported.

A report from TASS quoted a local police source as saying a man had tried to ram the gate of the Chinese Embassy with a car, before an explosion occurred, killing one person.

Sputnik News said a statement from Bishkek's emergency station's chief physician suggested that two of the people injured were employees of the embassy.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 24 Aug 2016Imprisoned opposition party figure elected mayor of Karachi
  2. 25 Aug 2016Attack underway at American university of Afghanistan: AP
  3. 26 Aug 2016H.K. records 1st Zika infection
  4. 24 Aug 2016M6.8 quake in Myanmar kills at least 4, damages ancient pagodas
  5. 24 Aug 2016M6.8 quake rocks Myanmar, strongly felt in neighboring countries

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete