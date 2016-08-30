14:34 30 August 2016
Explosion at Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan leaves one dead: reports
BISHKEK, Aug. 30, Kyodo
An explosion at the Chinese Embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, killed one person and injured two or three others on Tuesday, local and Russian news agencies reported.
A report from TASS quoted a local police source as saying a man had tried to ram the gate of the Chinese Embassy with a car, before an explosion occurred, killing one person.
Sputnik News said a statement from Bishkek's emergency station's chief physician suggested that two of the people injured were employees of the embassy.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.