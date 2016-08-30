Explosion at Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan leaves one dead: reports

An explosion at the Chinese Embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, killed one person and injured two or three others on Tuesday, local and Russian news agencies reported.

A report from TASS quoted a local police source as saying a man had tried to ram the gate of the Chinese Embassy with a car, before an explosion occurred, killing one person.

Sputnik News said a statement from Bishkek's emergency station's chief physician suggested that two of the people injured were employees of the embassy.