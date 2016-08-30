Close

Kyodo News

August 30, 2016 17:48

17:16 30 August 2016

Paralympics: Russia ban extended to 2018 winter Games

TOKYO, Aug. 30, Kyodo

Already facing a blanket ban from the upcoming Rio de Janeiro Paralympics, Russian disabled athletes have taken a further blow with their exclusion extended to the next winter Games to be held in South Korea in 2018.

In a statement on its website, the Russian Paralympic Committee said the ban already imposed by the International Paralympic Committee for the 2016 Games, "has been extended to include the winter Games in 2018 in Pyeongchang (South Korea)."

The further punishment comes off the back of a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Aug. 23 that quashed an appeal filed by the Russians attempting to have their athletes reinstated to the Rio 2016 Games which are due to open on Sept. 7 in Brazil.

