Kyodo News

August 30, 2016 21:48

19:46 30 August 2016

Car bomber targets Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan

BEIJING, Aug. 30, Kyodo

A suspected suicide bomber on Tuesday rammed a car through the entrance of the Chinese Embassy in the Kyrgyzstan capital of Bishkek, injuring at least three people, a Chinese official said.

The three people at the embassy sustained minor injuries by the morning attack and China has already asked Kyrgyzstan authorities to "quickly get to the bottom of the incident," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing.

"China is deeply shocked by this and strongly condemn this extreme and violent act," Hua said, adding that no organization has yet claimed responsibility, when asked if Beijing deems the explosion as a terrorist attack.

