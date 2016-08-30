Close

August 30, 2016 21:48

20:00 30 August 2016

Typhoon Lionrock makes landfall in northeastern Japan

TOKYO, Aug. 30, Kyodo

Powerful Typhoon Lionrock made landfall in northeastern Japan Tuesday evening after once moving away from the archipelago and then circling to return, Japan's weather agency said.

It marked the first time a typhoon from the Pacific has made landfall in Tohoku since the Japan Meteorological Agency began taking records in 1951.

The typhoon has prompted some municipalities in Aomori, Iwate and Miyagi prefectures to issue an evacuation advisory to a total of around 177,000 people due to possible landslides and high waves.

