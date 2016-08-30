Close

Kyodo News

August 30, 2016

20:53 30 August 2016

Extraordinary Diet session to be convened Sept. 26: LDP official

TOKYO, Aug. 30, Kyodo

An extraordinary session of Japan's Diet is set to be convened Sept. 26 following an agreement between the government and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, a top party official said Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at party headquarters in Tokyo, LDP Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai said the party has settled on the date with the office of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The extra session follows the LDP's strong showing in July's House of Councillors election on a platform of stepped-up economic policy. The election brought Abe's goal of amending the Japanese Constitution closer after pro-amendment lawmakers achieved a supermajority legally required to kick-start the process.

