21:47 30 August 2016
Baseball: Carp roll over BayStars in march toward pennant
HIROSHIMA, Aug. 30, Kyodo
Kris Johnson took over the Central League lead in wins, allowing two runs in six innings before the Hiroshima Carp battered the DeNA BayStars bullpen in an 8-2 win on Tuesday night.
The Carp, who are chasing their first CL pennant since 1991, remained 11 games ahead of the second-place Yomiuri Giants and clinched a berth in the postseason.
Before 31,689 at Mazda Stadium and wearing their red-chili "makkageki" uniforms, the Carp opened the scoring in the second on a two-run Ryuhei Matsuyama homer off Shoichi Ino (6-10). Yoshihiro Maru tripled in another run in the fifth on a two-out drive that was nearly caught in dead center.
