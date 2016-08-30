Close

August 30, 2016 23:48

22:01 30 August 2016

M'bishi Motors exaggerates fuel economy in more models

TOKYO, Aug. 30, Kyodo

Japan's transport ministry said Tuesday it has newly found that the fuel economy in eight of Mitsubishi Motors Corp.'s vehicle models affected by a fuel efficiency scandal was up to 8.8 percent worse than their catalog figures.

The ministry added it called on the automaker to report correct data to the government and suspend sales of the eight models, such as the RVR and Pajero sport utility vehicles and the Mirage subcompact, until it states proper figures in the catalog.

The ministry's order comes four months after Japan's sixth-biggest automaker by volume admitted in April it manipulated data to make four of its minicar models, including two supplied to Nissan Motor Co., look more efficient than they actually were.

