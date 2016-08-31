FEATURE: Wheelchair racer to make long-awaited Paralympics debut

Kazumi Nakayama had always been an athlete, but the disability that she developed later in life made her a more determined one and opened the doors to a world she had never imagined.

Nine years after the critical injury to her spine that left her legs paralyzed, the 33-year-old wheelchair racer has earned herself a ticket to Rio de Janeiro and will be taking part in the Paralympics for the first time in her life.

Nakayama appears to have found a degree of comfort in the discomfort, and does a good job hiding her tears behind her trademark smile.