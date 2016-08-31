Close

Kyodo News

August 31, 2016

09:50 31 August 2016

Japan's industrial output unchanged in July

TOKYO, Aug. 31, Kyodo

Japan's industrial output in July was unchanged from the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis, the government said Wednesday.

The index of output at factories and mines stood at 96.9 against the base of 100 in 2010, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report.

In leaving its basic assessment of production unchanged, the government said that although the trend of output is fluctuating without a clear direction, there are signs of pickup in some areas.

