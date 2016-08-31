Close

Kyodo News

August 31, 2016 11:49

10:58 31 August 2016

Paralympics: Russia can compete in 2018 winter Games if conditions met

LONDON, Aug. 31, Kyodo

The International Paralympic Committee will allow Russia to compete at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games in South Korea if the country's Paralympic body fulfills requirements to regain its IPC membership, which has been suspended due to the country's systematic doping cover-ups, an IPC source said Tuesday.

The source said although the IPC had announced its decision to suspend the membership of the Russian Paralympic Committee and exclude all Russian disabled athletes from the upcoming Rio de Janeiro Paralympics beginning Sept. 7, it had not banned the country from participating in the 2018 Games.

The comment came after the RPC said in a statement on its website that the ban imposed by the IPC for the 2016 Games in Brazil "has been extended to include the winter Games in 2018 in Pyeongchang."

