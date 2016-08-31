12:17 31 August 2016
10 dead, 3 missing in northern Japan after typhoon
IWATE, Japan, Aug. 31, Kyodo
Ten people were confirmed dead and another three remained missing Wednesday after a powerful typhoon battered northern and northeastern Japan the previous day.
Police said nine bodies were found near a nursing home in the town of Iwaizumi in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan. They also found the body of a woman among rubble in the city of Kuji, also in Iwate, they said.
Iwate was one of the hardest-hit areas in the devastating March 2011 tsunami.
