Google eyes launch of digital wallet platform this fall in Japan

U.S. Internet giant Google Inc. plans to launch as early as this fall its digital wallet platform Android Pay in Japan in partnership with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The launch of the mobile-based service by the world's leading information technology company is expected to change consumer spending habits in Japan as many Japanese tend to use cash when shopping.

Users need to download an app and register their credit card information, but they can then make payments simply by placing the smartphone that carries the app near a special reader.