Close

Kyodo News

August 31, 2016 13:49

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:23 31 August 2016

Kyushu Electric to reject governor's request to halt nuclear reactors

FUKUOKA, Aug. 31, Kyodo

Kyushu Electric Power Co. is set to reject a call by the governor of Kagoshima for the immediate suspension of operations of two reactors at its Sendai nuclear plant in the southwestern prefecture, company sources said Wednesday.

The utility plans to respond to Gov. Satoshi Mitazono possibly within this week, hoping instead to prove the safety of its facility through a regular checkup scheduled to be held as early as October, the sources said.

Mitazono, who was elected on an antinuclear platform last month, could still repeat his request by issuing a statement if he finds Kyushu Electric's response unsatisfactory, although a governor has no legal power to halt the operation of a power plant.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 25 Aug 2016Attack underway at American university of Afghanistan: AP
  2. 26 Aug 2016H.K. records 1st Zika infection
  3. 26 Aug 2016Chinese general netted for disciplinary violations: report
  4. 25 Aug 2016Khmer Rouge tribunal hears "forced marriage, rape" stories
  5. 25 Aug 2016N. Korea may fully deploy SLBM that can reach Japan by 2020: experts

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete