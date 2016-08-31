Kyushu Electric to reject governor's request to halt nuclear reactors

Kyushu Electric Power Co. is set to reject a call by the governor of Kagoshima for the immediate suspension of operations of two reactors at its Sendai nuclear plant in the southwestern prefecture, company sources said Wednesday.

The utility plans to respond to Gov. Satoshi Mitazono possibly within this week, hoping instead to prove the safety of its facility through a regular checkup scheduled to be held as early as October, the sources said.

Mitazono, who was elected on an antinuclear platform last month, could still repeat his request by issuing a statement if he finds Kyushu Electric's response unsatisfactory, although a governor has no legal power to halt the operation of a power plant.