N. Korea executes deputy premier for education: S. Korea

North Korea has executed its deputy premier for education, Kim Yong Jin, and sent two senior Workers' Party officials away for "revolutionary education," South Korea's Unification Ministry spokesman said Wednesday.

Jeong Joon Hee delivered the news at a press briefing, but declined to provide further details.

The two senior officials sent for "revolutionary education" are the secretary of the United Front Department, Kim Yong Chol, whose job is to handle relations with South Korea, and the secretary of the Propaganda and Agitation Department, Choe Hwi.