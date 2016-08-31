Video Advisory (Aug. 31) 11 dead, 3 missing in northern Japan after typhoon

The following is the latest available news video.

11 dead, 3 missing in northern Japan after typhoon

-- Eleven people were confirmed dead and another three remained missing on Aug. 31, 2016, after a powerful typhoon battered northern and northeastern Japan the previous day. Police said nine bodies were found near a nursing home and a man's body near a river in the town of Iwaizumi in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan. They also found the body of a woman among rubble in the city of Kuji, also in Iwate, which was one of the hardest-hit areas in the devastating March 2011 tsunami.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_14986/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo