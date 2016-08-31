Close

Kyodo News

August 31, 2016 17:49

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:05 31 August 2016

Video Advisory (Aug. 31) 11 dead, 3 missing in northern Japan after typhoon

TOKYO, Aug. 31, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

11 dead, 3 missing in northern Japan after typhoon

-- Eleven people were confirmed dead and another three remained missing on Aug. 31, 2016, after a powerful typhoon battered northern and northeastern Japan the previous day. Police said nine bodies were found near a nursing home and a man's body near a river in the town of Iwaizumi in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan. They also found the body of a woman among rubble in the city of Kuji, also in Iwate, which was one of the hardest-hit areas in the devastating March 2011 tsunami.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_14986/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 25 Aug 2016Attack underway at American university of Afghanistan: AP
  2. 26 Aug 2016H.K. records 1st Zika infection
  3. 26 Aug 2016Chinese general netted for disciplinary violations: report
  4. 25 Aug 2016Khmer Rouge tribunal hears "forced marriage, rape" stories
  5. 25 Aug 2016N. Korea may fully deploy SLBM that can reach Japan by 2020: experts

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete