16:05 31 August 2016
Video Advisory (Aug. 31) 11 dead, 3 missing in northern Japan after typhoon
TOKYO, Aug. 31, Kyodo
-- Eleven people were confirmed dead and another three remained missing on Aug. 31, 2016, after a powerful typhoon battered northern and northeastern Japan the previous day. Police said nine bodies were found near a nursing home and a man's body near a river in the town of Iwaizumi in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan. They also found the body of a woman among rubble in the city of Kuji, also in Iwate, which was one of the hardest-hit areas in the devastating March 2011 tsunami.
