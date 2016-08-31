Close

Kyodo News

August 31, 2016 17:49

16:35 31 August 2016

Tokyo gov. unveils delay of Tsukiji fish market relocation to Toyosu

TOKYO, Aug. 31, Kyodo

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike on Wednesday announced the postponement of the planned relocation of the historic Tsukiji fish market to the capital's Toyosu waterfront in November, citing concerns about soil contamination at the new site and mounting costs linked to the project.

"There are three points that still need to be clarified -- (concerns about) ensuring safety, burgeoning and opaque costs, and lack of information disclosure," Koike said in a press conference, just a few months before the aging Tsukiji market's scheduled relocation on Nov. 7.

The decision could affect Tokyo's preparations for hosting the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics. A highway is planned to pass through the vacated Tsukiji site to connect the central area of Tokyo to the main Olympic and Paralympic venues concentrated in the waterfront area.

  Tokyo Gov. unveils delay of Tsukiji market relocation to Toyosu
