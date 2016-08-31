Ethnic rebels, military join government for Myanmar peace conference

A symbolic ethnic peace conference in Myanmar, initiated by the country's de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, opened in the administrative capital Naypyitaw on Wednesday, with the aim of boosting national reconciliation through confidence building and understanding.

More than 700 delegates from the government, the military, civil society and ethnic armed organizations, along with hundreds more supporting staff, were set to attend the much anticipated four-day conference, officially named by State Counselor Suu Kyi as "21st Century Panglong."

The participants comprise 75 government officials, 75 lawmakers, 150 military representatives, 150 people from political parties, 200 from ethnic rebel groups, 50 ethnic citizens, and 50 "appropriate individuals" selected by the government, according to official media reports.