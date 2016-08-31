11 dead, 5 missing in northern Japan after typhoon

Eleven people were confirmed dead and another five remain missing Wednesday after a powerful typhoon battered northern and northeastern Japan the previous day.

Police said nine bodies were found in a nursing home in the town of Iwaizumi in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan. They are believed to be elderly people who lived in the facility.

Two other bodies were found in the prefecture, one near a river and the other among rubble. Of the five people missing, two are from Iwate and the other three are from Hokkaido, northern Japan.